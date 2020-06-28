Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Sell

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NTT DATA Corp. is engaged in the development and integration of information technology and data communication systems. Its operating segment consists of Public and Financial IT Services, Enterprise IT Services, Solutions and Technologies, Global Business and Others. Public and Financial IT Services segment provides IT services which support social infrastructure in the public administration, healthcare and financial sectors. Enterprise IT Services segment offers IT services in the fields of manufacturing, retail, logistics, communications, broadcasting and utilities. Solutions and Technologies segment renders platforms and solutions that support IT services. Global Business segment delivers IT services. Others segment supports the business activities of the head office. NTT DATA Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $12.04 on Friday. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.86.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Research analysts predict that NTT DATA CORP/ADR will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

