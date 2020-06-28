Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to Sell

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OEC. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Orion Engineered Carbons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE OEC opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $628.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 66.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,848.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorin Crenshaw acquired 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $108,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares in the company, valued at $193,138.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,750 shares of company stock worth $639,308 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 645,987 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,079 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 568,033 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,596,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.3% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 626,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

