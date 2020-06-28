ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZLNDY. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 323.30 and a beta of 1.71. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.