Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.07 Million

Analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce sales of $603.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.14 million and the lowest is $598.00 million. Zillow Group reported sales of $599.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Needham & Company LLC raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,846,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,803,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.24. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.93.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

