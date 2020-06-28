Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,495 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ZIX were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the 4th quarter worth $9,153,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ZIX by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ZIX by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIXI. TheStreet upgraded ZIX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $135,547.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZIXI stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Zix Co. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 60.09% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $52.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zix Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

