Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.23. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 5,490,684 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target (down previously from $0.65) on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 11.34% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

