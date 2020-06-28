Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) & ImageWare Systems (NYSE:IWSY) Financial Comparison

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Zuora has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWare Systems has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -28.09% -48.78% -22.58% ImageWare Systems -328.94% N/A -101.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zuora and ImageWare Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $276.06 million 5.45 -$83.39 million ($0.74) -17.53 ImageWare Systems $3.51 million 13.97 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zuora and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 1 3 2 0 2.17 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zuora presently has a consensus target price of $15.92, suggesting a potential upside of 22.72%. Given Zuora’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Zuora shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zuora beats ImageWare Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also offers GoMobile Interactive that enables business, service, and content providers to offer users biometric security for their products, services, and content; IWS PIV (personal identity verification) Management Application that supplies Web-based graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution. Its secure credential products include GoVerifyID, a biometric authentication solution; IWS Card Management System to support and manage the issuance of smart cards; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, which offers various aspects of ID functionality; IWS EPI PrintFarm software for card printing; and IWS PIV Encoder to program the PIV smart cards. In addition, the company provides IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative solution; and LiveScan, Capture, Facial Recognition, Law Enforcement Web, Witness View, and IWS Biometric Engine add-on modules, as well as maintenance and customer support, and software customization and fulfillment services. It serves healthcare, banking, retail/e-commerce, government, and law enforcement and public safety markets. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

