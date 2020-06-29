127,725 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $28.82 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

