13,977 Shares in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPOR opened at $9.45 on Monday. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

