16,019 Shares in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.62. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%. Analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

