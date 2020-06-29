348,189 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 348,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.26% of CVB Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 334.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 102.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

