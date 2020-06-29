4,636 Shares in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 135,901 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $74.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. CSFB decreased their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wood & Company cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

