49,709 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,641,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

