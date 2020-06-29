76,038 Shares in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hertz Global by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Hertz Global by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hertz Global news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 26,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $27,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,657.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,549.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

HTZ stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $212.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HTZ. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

