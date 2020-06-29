93,437 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 850.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 396,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,866,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI opened at $46.73 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00.

