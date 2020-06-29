ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 223.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

NYSE:ABM opened at $34.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -94.51 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. Sidoti cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair raised ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

