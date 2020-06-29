Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $212.47 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $217.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.