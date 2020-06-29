Acme United Co. (ACU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 23rd

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

Acme United has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Acme United stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. Acme United has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

