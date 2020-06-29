Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.41% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCVT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $698,000.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.