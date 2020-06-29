Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 94,415 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 94,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tractor Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $129.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $132.35.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

