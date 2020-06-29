Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 252,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,970,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $6,176,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 615.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 560.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In other news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

NYSE WCN opened at $90.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $105.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.