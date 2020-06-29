Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 276,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter.

MJ opened at $12.82 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.19.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.