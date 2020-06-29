Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Unitil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $42.97 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $642.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Unitil had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Unitil from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

