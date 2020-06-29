Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $3.09 Million Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,730,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,823 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $74.67 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.