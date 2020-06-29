Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $3.46 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.80% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

XHE opened at $85.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64.

