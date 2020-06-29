Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $53.52 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

