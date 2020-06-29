Analysts Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target at $5.52

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPE. Cowen cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Capital One Financial cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,360,000 after buying an additional 418,637 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 70.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3,324.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,655,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 723,744 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $472.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.