Analysts Set Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) PT at $75.42

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $76.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.