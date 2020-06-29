APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 227,700 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,817,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,221,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $267,586,000 after purchasing an additional 491,107 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,843,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,386,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after buying an additional 2,965,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,949,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $196,108,000 after buying an additional 1,652,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.80.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Capital One Financial raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

