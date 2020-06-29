APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 58,900 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.38% of Targa Resources worth $6,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 535,067 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 822,927 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 192,102 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,643 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.