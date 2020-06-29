APG Asset Management N.V. Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,041 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $80.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

