APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,164,602 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of TechnipFMC worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 627,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,297,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,792,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000,000 after buying an additional 1,705,231 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after buying an additional 240,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.04 on Monday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. ValuEngine raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

