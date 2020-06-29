Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,567 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.5% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,146,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after buying an additional 34,417 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Finally, TRB Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 110,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

