Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Cut by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46,999 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Apple were worth $200,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

