Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

