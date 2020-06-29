Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,423 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

