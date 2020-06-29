Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

