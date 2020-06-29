AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,456 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of The Ensign Group worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,808,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,424,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 165,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

ENSG stock opened at $39.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

