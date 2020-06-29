AQR Capital Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119,317 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 140,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.53.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

