AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $4.14 Million in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 635,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 29.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

