AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 58,351 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,351 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $110.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

In other news, Director Julie Atkinson bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares in the company, valued at $395,875.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

