AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,128 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,029,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after buying an additional 303,427 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after buying an additional 286,263 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 147.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 442,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 263,898 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth about $11,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

In other news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $575,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,906,937 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBS opened at $75.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.27. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

