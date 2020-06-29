Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Aramark reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 223.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

In other news, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares in the company, valued at $692,447.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,452.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Aramark by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Aramark by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

