Axa Reduces Stock Holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Axa lowered its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Etsy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Etsy by 111.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,706,000 after buying an additional 723,229 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Etsy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Etsy by 154.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,187,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,648,000 after buying an additional 720,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,786,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Etsy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.05.

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $3,016,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,267,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,090 shares of company stock worth $22,537,118 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $102.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

