Barclays Begins Coverage on Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG)

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

WMG opened at $30.47 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

