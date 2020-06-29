Barclays Downgrades BRF (NYSE:BRFS) to Equal Weight

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get BRF alerts:

BRFS stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. BRF has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.55.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. BRF had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts predict that BRF will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $764,000. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRF by 876.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 97,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.