Barclays Downgrades Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) to Equal Weight

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stephens cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 81.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 206.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 481,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

