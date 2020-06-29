Bombardier’s (BDRBF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.20 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Scotiabank raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $0.35 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.70 to $0.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.69.

BDRBF stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Bombardier has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

