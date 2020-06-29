Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Brixmor Property Group worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

