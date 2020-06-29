Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 606.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,187,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,717,000 after acquiring an additional 356,747 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,904,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CVE opened at $4.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.65. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

